Sealed Air to sell New Diversey, food hygiene business to Bain Capital for about $3.2 billion
Sealed Air will use the proceeds to pay down debt, buy back shares and fund growth initiatives, including possible acquisitions for its food and product care divisions. The company's board has approved an additional $1.5 billion for its share buyback authorization, bringing the total to about $2.2 billion.
