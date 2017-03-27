Sealed Air to sell Diversey Care to Bain Capital for $3.2 bln
Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion. Reuters earlier this month reported that Sealed Air was in talks to sell Diversey Care.
