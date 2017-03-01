SD-WAN specialist VeloCloud raises $35M in Series D funding
WAN vendor VeloCloud Networks has closed a $35 million Series D round of funding, enabling it to expand its business to support larger carrier and enterprise customer deployments. Led by Hermes Growth Partners, the round included a number of new investors, including Telstra Ventures and Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the strategic investment fund of the Government of Malaysia.
