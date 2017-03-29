Rover.com acquires Santa Monica dog-sitting start-up DogVacay, which couldn't keep up
Last fall, Aaron Hirschhorn was telling investors that his Santa Monica start-up DogVacay had quarterly sales that tripled compared with a year earlier, had profits well in sight and had grand ideas for new features. But one big challenge lingered: DogVacay's main rival in pet-setting and dog-walking services, Rover.com, days earlier had received $40 million from venture capitalists.
