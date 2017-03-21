Rocket Lab's value shoots past US$1b after capital raise
The company said on Wednesday it had secured another $105m of investment following a funding round by Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Data Collective. Sir Stephen Tindall's K1W1 investment firm, as well as Promus Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Khosla Ventures all invested, bringing total investment in the company to $210m.
