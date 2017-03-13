Robotics Startup Makeblock Raises Over $30M in Series B Funding

Makeblock Co., Ltd, the STEM education and robotics startup, today announced it has closed a $30 million Series B round at a $200 million valuation led by Evolution Media China and Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd. The funding supports Makeblock's expansion into new markets, further product development and diversification of STEM education hardware, software and curriculum resources for educators, children and hobbyists. Founded in 2011 , Makeblock is a leading DIY robotics construction and programming learning platform for makers, hobbyists, STEM learners, and educators.

