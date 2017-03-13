Robotics Startup Makeblock Raises Ove...

Robotics Startup Makeblock Raises Over $30M in Series B Funding

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Makeblock Co., Ltd, the STEM education and robotics startup, today announced it has closed a $30 million Series B round at a $200 million valuation led by Evolution Media China and Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd. The funding supports Makeblock's expansion into new markets, further product development and diversification of STEM education hardware, software and curriculum resources for educators, children and hobbyists. Founded in 2011 , Makeblock is a leading DIY robotics construction and programming learning platform for makers, hobbyists, STEM learners, and educators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC