Roblox gets $92 million venture investment
As venture capitalists search for the next Minecraft, their latest bet is on a company called Roblox Corp., which makes a virtual world that happens to look a lot like Minecraft. Roblox said Tuesday that it raised $92 million in a financing round led by Index Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC