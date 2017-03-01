Riley Ennis '15 Makes Good
News, commentary, criticism and praise for the College on the Hill, enlivened with history, culture and travel when we feel so moved. Freenome , co-founded by Peter Thiel Fellow Riley Ennis '15 , has just raised $65 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Joe's Dartblog.
