Rich Asian Millennials Pool Family Fortunes to Build Venture Fund
One of Rachel Lau's strongest childhood memories is the smell of newspaper. Her father, driving her to school each day in Kuala Lumpur, would make his sleepy daughter open the paper, go through stock quotes and do mental math.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC