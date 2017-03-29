Raise.me grabs $12 million to fix how colleges provide financial aid
Preston Silverman got the idea for Raise.me , a startup that has created a clever new way for students to receive financial aid, while working as a volunteer at a school for untouchables in India called Shanti Bhavan . Taking a break from his job at a strategic consultancy that focused on emerging markets, Silverman was convinced that the educational system in the U.S. was just as broken as the one he was seeing in India and realized there had to be a better way.
