Quidd picks up $6.75M seed round to make digital collectibles 'a thing'

Anyone who has watched "The Big Bang Theory", or known John Biggs, knows that some people care a lot about collectibles. But does that passion translate over to digital? Quidd , a Brooklyn-based startup that has just closed a $6.75 million seed round, would argue that it does.

