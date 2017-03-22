Quantum Capital Management Maintains ...

Quantum Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc

12 hrs ago

Quantum Capital Management held its position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the retailer's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.

Chicago, IL

