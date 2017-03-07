Quantum Capital Management Has $608,0...

Quantum Capital Management Has $608,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Quantum Capital Management cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for investor - jatropha farming (Sep '08) 5 hr barrysharf 31
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC