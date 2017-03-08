Proof that it's possible to make it: Cre VC is their creation
While much can and must be done to address Africa's relative disinterest in funding early-stage tech start-ups, I must acknowledge the proactive efforts of home-grown, seed-focussed angel investors and venture capital firms that have emerged in the last several years or so. Case in point, CRE Venture Capital - a firm headquartered in Johannesburg, registered in the US, and currently managing a fund of around $10 million sourced mostly from the US, Europe and Asia.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
