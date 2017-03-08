Proof that it's possible to make it: ...

Proof that it's possible to make it: Cre VC is their creation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

While much can and must be done to address Africa's relative disinterest in funding early-stage tech start-ups, I must acknowledge the proactive efforts of home-grown, seed-focussed angel investors and venture capital firms that have emerged in the last several years or so. Case in point, CRE Venture Capital - a firm headquartered in Johannesburg, registered in the US, and currently managing a fund of around $10 million sourced mostly from the US, Europe and Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC