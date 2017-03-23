PE/VC funding outpaces IPOs

PE/VC funding outpaces IPOs

Read more: The Indian Express

Though funding by PE/VC firms in start-ups have slowed down in recent times due to lack of viable business models among the start-ups, PE/VC investors have still fuelled growth of budding industries in newer economy areas like e-commerce, fintech, and microfinance. According to a Venture Intelligence report, in the six-year period between 2011-2016, PE/VC firms invested over $72 billion in Indian companies, which is over 6.5 times what India Inc raised through initial public offerings during the same period.

