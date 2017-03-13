Our liquid biopsy is only one to be validated in India: Sam Santosh
A genomics-based diagnostics and research services firm, MedGenome Labs raised a Series B funding of $20 million from Sequoia Capital in 2015. The company has since worked aggressively towards the enhancement of sequencing facilities in India and the US, expanding its collaborative network with speciality hospitals/clinics and genomic research institutions and accelerating the expansion of its portfolio of genetic tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC