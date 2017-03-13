Our liquid biopsy is only one to be v...

Our liquid biopsy is only one to be validated in India: Sam Santosh

13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

A genomics-based diagnostics and research services firm, MedGenome Labs raised a Series B funding of $20 million from Sequoia Capital in 2015. The company has since worked aggressively towards the enhancement of sequencing facilities in India and the US, expanding its collaborative network with speciality hospitals/clinics and genomic research institutions and accelerating the expansion of its portfolio of genetic tests.

