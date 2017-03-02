OpinionAfter a long dry spell, VC fin...

OpinionAfter a long dry spell, VC finds Springs

13 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Business Journal

For nearly 17 years, there's been only a trickle of venture capital in Colorado Springs. Despite efforts by groups like High Altitude Investors, advice from the Rockies Venture Club in Denver and help from individual investors like Bill Miller - the city's businesses haven't realized much in the way of outside venture investment.

