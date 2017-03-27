Online freight firm Freightos raises $25 million in funding led by GE
Employees at Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, work at their offices in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017.
