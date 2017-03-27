Okta prices its IPO and hopes to hit ...

Okta prices its IPO and hopes to hit a $2 billion valuation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The second big enterprise tech IPO of the year, Okta, has released a price range for the 11 million shares it plans to soon sell on the public market: $13-$15 per share. If the offering ends up at the midpoint of that range, the company will raise nearly $160 million and be valued at about $2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC