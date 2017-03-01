New funds ride fourth wave of venture capital
In what appears to be the beginning of a fresh wave of venture capital in India, several new funds have done their maiden money raising. These include Stellaris Ventures, Pravega Ventures, Endiya Partners, and Fireside Ventures, which have announced closure of their maiden funds in the past few months.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
