Munchery Stiffs Early Backers and Cuts Staff in a Bid for Survival 36 minutes ago
The food delivery startup Munchery Inc. has raised more than $5 million to stay afloat, practically eliminating the stakes of the company's founders and departed employees, according to a person familiar with the matter. Menlo Ventures and Sherpa Capital, the company's biggest backers, are among the latest investors, said two people familiar with the deal, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC