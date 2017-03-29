Munchery Stiffs Early Backers and Cut...

Munchery Stiffs Early Backers and Cuts Staff in a Bid for Survival 36 minutes ago

The food delivery startup Munchery Inc. has raised more than $5 million to stay afloat, practically eliminating the stakes of the company's founders and departed employees, according to a person familiar with the matter. Menlo Ventures and Sherpa Capital, the company's biggest backers, are among the latest investors, said two people familiar with the deal, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

