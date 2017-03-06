MOVES-Churchill Asset Management name...

MOVES-Churchill Asset Management names Kevin Burke senior adviser

Reuters

Credit asset management firm Churchill Asset Management LLC, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC, named Kevin Burke senior adviser. Burke most recently worked as a senior managing director of private equity firm Antares Capital.

