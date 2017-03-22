Mobileye deal to fuel investment in l...

Mobileye deal to fuel investment in late-stage Israeli start-ups

Reuters

Intel's $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye has catapulted Israeli hi-tech into the global league, and is likely to stimulate investment in the sector's other late-stage startups, where funds are most needed. Fundraising in late-stage startups - more mature firms that are already selling products rather than just the bright but unexploited ideas of entrepreneurs - has begun to increase.

