Middle Market Participants See Growth Opportunities in 2017, Finds Antares Capital Survey

The survey, Antares Compass , examines post-election sentiment related to M&A activity, hiring and the state of the U.S. and global economies. Antares Compass is unique in its ability to provide a more holistic view of the health and outlook of the middle market by combining insights from three fundamental sets of middle market participants - private equity firms, private equity-owned companies and institutional investors, such as banks, mutual funds, CLOs and insurance companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.