Metactive Medical Announces Issuance of Patents on Blockstent and Ballstent Embolization Devices
These proprietary microcatheter devices deliver a compressed gold metal implant over a 0.014" guidewire to treatment sites, where the implant is expanded and then detached to permanently stop blood flow. We designed the Blockstent and Ballstent devices to provide an ideal solution for embolization.
