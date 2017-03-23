Kindred Spirits - Our Investment In F...

Kindred Spirits - Our Investment In Founder Collective

Foundry Group is best known for our investments in startups, but our vehicle currently investing in other venture funds, Foundry Group Next, is off to what we believe to be a great start and I wanted to share an update about it by talking about our new investment in a fund managed by Founder Collective. I've written previously about why we created Foundry Group Next .

