Jay Z's Roc Nation is launching a venture fund to invest in early-stage startups
Roc Nation, which Jay Z founded along with Jay Brown in 2008, is launching a "startup platform" called Arrive to invest in early-stage startups and help those companies build their brands. New York-based venture capital firm Primary Venture Partners will be serving as a venture advisor to the fund and GlassBridge Asset Management will be providing "institutional and operational support."
