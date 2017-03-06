Jay Z in collaboration with Twin Citi...

Jay Z in collaboration with Twin Cities asset management firm

Jay Z and the company formerly known as Imation Corp. are collaborating on a new subsidiary that will be part of Jay Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation. Shawn "Jay Z" Carter is launching ARRIVE, a new platform company as part of Roc Nation.

