Israel second to US for cyber-defender firms
Israel has the second highest concentration of cyber-defense companies in the world after the United States, a new report shows. The report by New York data firm CB Insights lists the nine most influential sectors of cyber-security innovation in 2017 and the 30 startups that have pioneering technology and the potential to shape the future of cyber-security.
