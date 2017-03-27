In West Bank, a venture capital fund hunts Palestinian tech returns

FILE PHOTO: A woman enters the offices of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, in Jerusalem March 27, 2017. FILE PHOTO: An employee writes notes on a glass panel at the offices of Freightos, an online marketplace for international shipping, with investors including Sadara Ventures, a venture capital fund targeting the Palestinian high-tech sector, in Jerusalem March 27, 2017.

