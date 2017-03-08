Hubble Contacts Raises $16.5MM in Series A Financing
Hubble, America's first direct-to-consumer contact lens brand, announced today the close of a $16.5MM Series A investment round. The raise was led by FirstMark Capital, with participation from existing investors including Greycroft Partners, Wildcat Capital Management and Two River.
