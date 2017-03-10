How women entrepreneurs are systemati...

How women entrepreneurs are systematically shut out

Saturday Read more: New York Daily News

While people everywhere were celebrating Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" statue, a new report about women and venture capital funding came out this week that painted a decidedly less adorable picture of what's really going on in the male-dominated world of finance. It's well-known that women start-ups receive dramatically less venture capital funding than men, but new stats revealed that the already-wide gender gap has grown.

