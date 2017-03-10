How women entrepreneurs are systematically shut out
While people everywhere were celebrating Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" statue, a new report about women and venture capital funding came out this week that painted a decidedly less adorable picture of what's really going on in the male-dominated world of finance. It's well-known that women start-ups receive dramatically less venture capital funding than men, but new stats revealed that the already-wide gender gap has grown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC