How Travis Kalanick built Uber into t...

How Travis Kalanick built Uber into the most valuable and controversial startup in the world

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Five years ago, a company called UberCab made a splash in San Francisco by letting you hail a car with your smartphone. Since then, the company, now known as Uber, has spread like wildfire through the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC