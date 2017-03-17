How Stada Became the Hottest Drugmake...

How Stada Became the Hottest Drugmaker as Private Equity Circles

17 hrs ago Read more: News Max

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG's biggest problem -- its insipid profitability -- is making it one of the most hotly coveted assets in a bidding war that's driven the price to 3.61 billion euros . Consortiums of private equity firms including Advent International Corp. and Permira, as well as Cinven Ltd. and Bain Capital, have made offers in recent weeks to acquire the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Chicago, IL

