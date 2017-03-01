Here's a r sum for Marissa Mayer: Would you hire her?

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has said she wants to stay at Yahoo after its $4.48 billion acquisition by Verizon is completed later this year, but no one knows for sure what she'll do. Her best bet might be to dive into an area she's never officially been a part of: venture capital - according to Pitchbook data, Mayer has been a prolific investor since 2009 .

