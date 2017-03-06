Hellman & Friedman nears deal to buy Allfunds Bank - Bloomberg
U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman is nearing a deal to buy Madrid-based mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank SA, after beating bids from rival private equity bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal could be announced as soon as this week and valued Allfunds Bank at about 1.8 billion euros , Bloomberg reported on Monday.
