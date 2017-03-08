Google's VC arm backs Currencycloud i...

Google's VC arm backs Currencycloud in $25M funding round

Read more: American Banker

The company announced Thursday it has raised $25 million from GV, formerly Google Ventures, as well as existing investors Notion Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Rakuten FinTech Fund and Anthemis. With the Series D funding round, the five-year-old firm has raised a total of $61 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Chicago, IL

