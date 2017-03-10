Full transcript: Raftr co-founder Sue Decker and VC investor Michael Dearing on Recode Decode
On this episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher , former Yahoo CFO and President Sue Decker talked about her new company, Raftr , that is trying to create conversation spaces online that are not as prone to trolling as places like Reddit, Twitter or Facebook. Venture capitalist Michael Dearing, who invested in Raftr, joined the conversation.
