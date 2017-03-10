Full transcript: Raftr co-founder Sue...

Full transcript: Raftr co-founder Sue Decker and VC investor Michael Dearing on Recode Decode

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Re/code

On this episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher , former Yahoo CFO and President Sue Decker talked about her new company, Raftr , that is trying to create conversation spaces online that are not as prone to trolling as places like Reddit, Twitter or Facebook. Venture capitalist Michael Dearing, who invested in Raftr, joined the conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,879 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC