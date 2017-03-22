Flipkart-backed startup raises $70 million in Series C round
Inter-city logistics company BlackBuck, today announced it has raised $70 million in a Series C funding from Sands Capital and existing investors. Earlier, International Finance Corporation , the investment arm of World Bank had committed $10 million in the $30 million Series C round of funding for the startup.
