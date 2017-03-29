Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. ...

Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. Maintains Stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. maintained its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.

