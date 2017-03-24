Equity Crowdfunding and Venture Capital, More Friends than Foes?

Equity crowdfunding is just starting to get its feet off the ground, but some trends are already becoming apparent in the industry. In this clip from Industry Focus: Tech , Motley Fool analyst Dylan Lewis interviews Slava Rubin, founder of Indiegogo, and the two talk about how venture capitalists' views of crowdfunding platforms have changed, and what it might mean for the future of equity crowdfunding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.