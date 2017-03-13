Embark Ventures Raising $50M Venture ...

Embark Ventures Raising $50M Venture Capital Fund

Los Angeles-based Embark Ventures , a new venture capital fund led by Yipeng Zhao and venture capitalist Peter Lee, is raising a $50M venture capital fund, according to a recent SEC filing by the firm. The filing says the firm has so far raised $45M out of a $50M target in the fund, from six limited partners.

