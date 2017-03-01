Early cancer detection startup GRAIL closes on $900 million in Series B funding
Life sciences startups need a whole lot more cash than most and that's certainly true for GRAIL , a cancer detection startup trying to figure out a way to find the "emperor of all maladies" much earlier through blood testing technology. The startup, which spun out of genomics company Illumina announced it has closed a whopping $900 million in Series B funding this morning.
