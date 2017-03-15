Don't forget Preet Bharara's victims 0:0

Don't forget Preet Bharara's victims 0:0

On Saturday afternoon, Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York and the most celebrated federal prosecutor since Rudolph Giuliani held the same post three decades earlier, was fired by President Trump. Some 48 hours later, Michael Steinberg, a former top trader with Steven Cohen's hedge fund, then known as SAC Capital Advisors, is ready to disclose his next act: an early-stage venture capital fund called Reciprocal Ventures, which will focus on fintech startups.

Chicago, IL

