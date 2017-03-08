Doctor chosen to head FDA
A conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry is President Trump's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration . Dr. Scott Gottlieb would be tasked with Trump's goal of cutting red tape at the FDA, which regulates everything from pharmaceuticals to seafood to electronic cigarettes.
