Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln

16 hrs ago

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction. Darden would buy the restaurant chain from its shareholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners.

