Cradlepoint To Expand Channel Programs, Partner Incentives With New $89 Million Funding Round

Networking vendor Cradlepoint has nabbed $89 million in a Series C funding round with plans to investment some of the money into new channel programs and partner incentives. "[We'll] continue to invest in our channel partner program, including additional new hires on the channel team, MDF and partner incentives," said Ed Walton, vice president of North American channels and alliances for Cradlepoint, in an interview with CRN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.