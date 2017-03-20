Corporate Venture Capital - Savior Of...

Corporate Venture Capital - Savior Of Medtech?

21 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Big medtech and big pharma are taking a greater role in the funding of medical device start-ups. 2016 was the first year in which the corporate venture arms of the large strategics have put up more than 20% of the cash for early-stage medtech companies, EvaluateMedTech data show .

