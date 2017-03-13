Cloud security vendor raises $12 million

19 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

The venture capital firms of Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, along with the fund backed by Google's chairman, have invested in a vendor that helps banks secure their cloud technology. Dyadic Security announced Tuesday the completion of a $12 million Series B funding round that was led by Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments; Citi Ventures; and Innovation Endeavors, the early-stage VC fund backed solely by Eric Schmidt, the chairman of Google's parent company.

