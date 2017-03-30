ClearGov Raises $1.2 Million Seed Rou...

ClearGov Raises $1.2 Million Seed Round to Help Drive Government Transparency and Efficiency

ClearGov, a leading provider of local government transparency and benchmarking solutions, announced today that is has raised a $1.2 million seed round to fund its rapid expansion. Local governments use ClearGov's enterprise SaaS solution to reduce operational inefficiencies, make informed budgetary decisions, and improve communication with citizens.

